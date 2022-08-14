UML won't try to break coalition, they will break if their interests don't align: Pokharel

CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has ruled out electoral alliance with CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

In a video interview with Setopati, Pokharel has claimed that UML will emerge as a strong force after the upcoming election and ruled out alliance with the two parties.

“We don’t have any interest in breaking the ruling coalition. Will a party that has forwarded the policy of facing the coalition and building a strong national force make the issue of breaking the coalition the main issue? They will break if their interests don’t align,” he has pointed.

Pokharel, who contested the provincial election five years back, and became chief minister of Lumbini province following thumping win of the UML-Maoist alliance with promise of post-election unification, has also ruled out contesting again in the provincial election.

“The role I am in right now does not allow me to go to the province. In that meaning, I will have to go for federal election. We are in the process of discussion about that now. It is not time yet to say who will go where,” he added.

He, however, did not clarify whether he will contest in the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system or the proportional representation (PR) system stating that he will contest from Dang if he were to opt for the FPTP system.

When asked if he and other leaders would challenge UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli for parliamentary party leader like Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has publicly announced to do after the election, he ruled out any challenge against Oli’s leadership.

“The situation in UML is not like that elsewhere…The issue of leadership is not under question. UML is the most stable on that. It is natural for debate about leadership where the party is becoming weaker due to the leadership. Will a party that forces others to ally due to competence and impact of its leadership initiate the debate about leadership? It does not. Debate for leadership is not the main issue for UML now.”