CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed he does not even have money for treatment were he to fall ill.

Addressing a program on Sunday Oli, who has undergone kidney transplant twice, has also claimed that he has donated all his personal properties to the state and pointed that he and his wife can only stay at their home in Balkot, Bhaktapur as long as they are alive.

"I cannot sell that house even now. I cannot keep that as collateral (for loan), cannot carry out expenses selling it. I don't know if you all will get me treated if I fall ill. Otherwise, I don't have money," he added. "I can't even opt for treatment selling the house as it has already been donated. One can't sell what has been donated."

He has revealed that he, however, gets some money in remuneration as a federal lawmaker.

He has also claimed that he is not for nepotism. "Have you ever heard that my younger brother tried to become minister, or get into a certain committee. My younger brother is staying ploughing 10 kattha of land," Oli stated in what looked like a swipe at his bête noire and one-time CPN co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Without taking the name of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Dahal, who he has accused of nepotism multiple times in the past, Oli has claimed that his brother, sister, wife, brother-in-law or any other relative has never demanded any post. "UML will give ticket to competent persons. Qualified persons will get ticket. Nobody will be discriminated."