UML leadership wasn't ready for alliance: Khanal

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal has said that electoral alliance with CPN-UML is not possible due to UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

“I made a lot of efforts. But the big left party UML was not ready. The majority of their leaders and cadres were ready. The main leadership was not just not ready but the main leadership called us traitors at times and axe-handle (sic) at others,” Khanal told Setopati in a video interview blaming Oli without taking his name. “We are now focused on making the five-party ruling coalition stronger.”

He has added that while left unification is not impossible, it is not possible for this election. “The general cadres whether of UML or ours or others are still in favor of at least functional unity. The main reason for lack of that unity is lack of initiative and vigor by the big party (UML).”

He has also opined that the number of House of Representatives (HoR) members elected in the last election should be made the main criteria while deciding sharing of seats in the coalition.

He has claimed that there are no disputes in Unified Socialist and called reports claiming that rumors.

He has revealed that efforts for separate alliance of Unified Socialist, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha and a common election manifesto are on but there has been no discussion on contesting the election on a single election symbol.

“Chance of going to election with a single election symbol is not exactly zero but it is very little. We should make the people familiar with our own election symbol. It is more important for our party as it is a new one,” he has reasoned.