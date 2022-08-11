Pradip Giri's health is improving: NC

Nepali Congress has said that lawmaker Pradip Giri’s health condition is improving.

According to a statement issued by NC Whip Min Bahadur Bishwokarma on Thursday, Giri had returned to Nepal a few months ago after being successfully treated for throat cancer in different hospitals of Mumbai in India.

Giri was admitted to Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur soon after his return as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to doctors and family sources, his health is showing gradual improvement, said the statement.

Giri had gone to Mumbai for treatment in August last year after experiencing health problems.

Similarly, another NC lawmaker Karma Ghale is undergoing treatment at Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Harisiddhi, Lalitpur.

Ghale had also returned to Nepal after receiving treatment for prostate cancer in Mumbai. He was admitted to Nepal Mediciti Hospital for a few days upon his return after his health problems resurfaced.

The NC parliamentary party has wished both Giri and Ghale a speedy recovery.