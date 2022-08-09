The Shekhar Koirala faction of Nepali Congress (NC) has called for judicious ticket distribution in the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

Leaders of the faction met Gagan Thapa, who was elected general secretary from the faction and is now member of the task force formed by the ruling coalition for sharing of seats, on Tuesday and urged him to be careful that there was no discrimination in distribution of tickets over not supporting Sher Bahadur Deuba for party president in the last general convention.

Leader of Karnali Congress Bhupendra Jung Shahi told Setopati that Thapa assured that there would be no discrimination in ticket distribution.

Pointing that the coalition has yet to decide sharing of seats, Thapa urged the leaders to start election campaign in their respective constituencies.

The Koirala faction, meanwhile, is also holding a gathering in Karnali. The faction is planning to put pressure for candidacy in more constituencies and judicious ticket distribution pointing that the party has strong presence in the province.