Nepali Congress to run nationwide election campaign from August 18

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to conduct an election campaign in view of the federal and provincial elections scheduled for November 20.

The ruling party will deploy its central members to all 77 districts for the three-week-long election campaign.

NC Joint General Secretary Jeevan Pariyar told Setopati that it has been decided to send central representatives to districts as the central committee has decided to conduct an election campaign.

A meeting of the party’s current and former office-bearers held at Baluwatar on Monday discussed deploying central leaders for campaigning.

Pariyar said that the party will soon send central leaders by designating districts.

The election campaign will run from August 18 to September 9.

NC has decided to forge alliance in the upcoming elections.