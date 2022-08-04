Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said that the term of current House of Representatives (HoR) members will end on December 7.

Addressing the press conference at the Election Commission premises after announcement of the election date on Thursday, Thapaliya pointed that the term of lawmakers start from the day they get elected and it, therefore, will continue until December 7. He added that the Election Commission had submitted a five-page document clarifying that.

The last federal and parliamentary elections were held in two stages on November 26 and December 7, 2017.

He clarified that the term of lawmakers who seek reelection, however, will end after they file candidacy. “The Election Commission adopts the principle of level playing field for all the candidates. The Election Commission, therefore, has a clear opinion that the post of the candidate automatically becomes vacant immediately after filing candidacy,” he added.

He revealed that the Election Commission will publish the election schedule in a few days. The Election Commission is preparing to make the schedule in a way that candidacy is filed immediately after the Dashain festival.