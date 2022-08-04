Federal and provincial elections on November 20

The government has decided to hold the federal and provincial assembly elections in one phase on November 20.

The cabinet meeting held on Thursday took such a decision, according to a minister.

A meeting of top leaders of the ruling coalition held on Wednesday had reached an understanding to hold the elections on November 20. The meeting had suggested to the government to announce the election date on Thursday.

Earlier, the Election Commission had proposed holding both elections in one phase on November 18.

The previous general elections were held in two phases -- on November 26 and December 7 -- in 2017.

The local level elections in 2017 were held in three phases -- on May 14, June 28 and September 18, while the local elections this year were held in one phase on May 13.