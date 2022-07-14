Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has expelled Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and eight other leaders from the party. Ashok Rai will replace Bhattarai as federal council chairman.

The party's central committee meeting, attended by almost two-thirds of the members as per the claims of Upendra Yadav-led faction, in Birgunj has taken the decision to that regard on Thursday, according to a leader close to Chairman Yadav.

Bhattarai and the eight other leaders have been accused of acting against the party statute, convening meetings exercising the rights of the chairman, and deciding to form a new party, according to the leader.

Bhattarai had convened extended central committee meeting in Kathmandu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The expelled leaders include Hisila Yamai, Mahendra Yadav, Durga Shop, Prashant Singh, Ganga Shrestha, Ramesh Yadav, Bhakta Bahadur Sah and Dan Bahadur Chaudhary apart from Bhattarai.

Bhattarai and Mahendra Yadav are federal lawmakers while the rest seven are central executive members.