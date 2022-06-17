China launches high-tech aircraft carrier
AP
AP Beijing, June 17
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, coloured smoke mark the launch ceremony for China's third aircraft carrier christened Fujian at a dry dock in Shanghai on Friday, June 17, 2022.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, coloured smoke mark the launch ceremony for China's third aircraft carrier christened Fujian at a dry dock in Shanghai on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Opinion
Editorial
White paper needed on SPP Editorial
Editorial
Revoke 'kangaroo committee' formed against Governor Adhikari Editorial
Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari
Surgeon, surgery and stress Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari

Blog
Bhogendra Lingden
My father’s ritual dance and our cultural oblivion Bhogendra Lingden
Keshari Rijal
The wisp of my parent's joy Keshari Rijal
Suman Siwakoti
Will Netflix, YouTube apply for license to operate in Nepal? Suman Siwakoti

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio