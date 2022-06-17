'Minister Ale manhandles Nepal Airlines Chair'

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale has manhandled and abused Chairman of Nepal Airlines Yuvaraj Adhikari.

Minister Ale, who creates a controversy almost every day, summoned Adhikari to his office and manhandled him launching profanity-laden diatribe, Annapurna Post daily reported on Friday. Ale can be heard hurling obscenities at Adhikari in the audio recording made public by Annapurna Post whose authenticity Setopati has not been able to verify.

The daily citing ministry sources has reported that Ale misbehaved with Adhikari and manhandled him for delay in recruiting persons recommended by the minister. Adhikari reportedly had given jobs to a few recommendees while he was in the process of recruiting a few others.

Ale can also be heard using obscene language to abuse and threaten Adhikari in a purported phone conversation in the audio recording made public by Annapurna Post.