AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond
AP
AP June 8
FILE - South Vietnamese forces follow terrified children, including 9-year-old Kim Phuc, center, as they run down Route 1 near Trang Bang after an aerial napalm attack on suspected Viet Cong hiding places on June 8, 1972. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
