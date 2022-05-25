Balen Shah guarantees win, leads by 20,670 votes

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has guaranteed his victory with an insurmountable lead of more than 20,000 votes over his closest rivals.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 56,148 votes of the 172,255 votes counted so far to lead Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress by 20,670 votes. Singh has got 35,478 votes.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is third with 34,854 votes.

Another independent candidate Suman Sayami has received 11,763 votes, followed by RPP candidate Madan Das Shrestha in fifth position with 5,246 votes and Samiksha Baskota of Bibeksheel Sajha Party in sixth with 614 votes.

Rest of the mayoral candidates have registered 1,460 votes combined.

Vote counting has been completed in ward numbers 1 to 12 and 18 to 32, while it continues at 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.