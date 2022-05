Common coalition candidate from CPN (Unified Socialist) Dhan Raj Acharya has been elected mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City.

Acharya secured 58,893 votes to defeat Krishna Thapa of CPN-UML who got 52,848 votes by 6,045.

Manju Devi Gurung of UML, similarly, has been elected deputy mayor. She secured 60,546 votes to defeat coalition candidate Kopila Rana Bhat of Nepali Congress who received 56,663 votes.