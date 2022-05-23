Rebel NC candidate Manoj Sah elected Janakpurdham mayor

Rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Manoj Sah has been elected mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-metropolitan City.

He secured 13,562 votes to beat Shiv Shankar Sah of CPN-UML who received 9,532 votes. Loktantrik Samajwadi Party's (LSP) Manoj Chaudhary came third with 5,360 votes while common coalition candidate Lal Kishore Sah of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) got 5,194 votes.

Similarly, coalition candidate from NC Kishori Sah has been elected deputy mayor with 15,525 votes defeating Runa Jha of UML who got 10,885.