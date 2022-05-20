Sampang leads coalition candidate Rai by 1,122 votes in Dharan

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has continued his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 11,680 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress, the ruling alliance’s common candidate, is trailing him by 1,122 with 10,558 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 8,648.

Coalition candidate from CPN (Maoist Center) Aindra Bikram Begha continues to lead the race for deputy mayor with 12,125. Padam Iswo of UML is second with 11,626.