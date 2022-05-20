The grand alliance including RPP and the ruling coalition has emerged victorious in CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli’s hometown Damak.

Monarchist Ram Thapa, who had finished second in the last two local elections both of which were won by Rom Nath Oli of UML and was picked mayor by the then king Gyanendra during his rule in between the two elections, has finally fulfilled his dreams of becoming a people-elected mayor with support of republican forces in a republican system of governance.

Thapa has been elected mayor with 17,225 votes defeating Geeta Kumari Paudel of UML who got 16,966 Friday morning.

Common coalition candidate from Nepali Congress (NC) Regina Bhattarai has been elected deputy mayor with 17,072 votes. Ambika Prasad Khanal of UML finished second with 16,574 votes.

UML, that had won mayorship in all the local elections there since restoration of democracy in 1990, has finally been defeated by the grand alliance including NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) from the ruling coalition and RPP.