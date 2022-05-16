Ruling coalition wins in 16 local bodies last won by UML

The ruling coalition has seen its candidates elected chief in 16 local bodies where CPN-UML candidates were elected five years back.
The main opposition party has defeated the ruling alliance in 17 local bodies on its own but it has also lost 16 local bodies to the coalition.
Nepali Congress (NC) has been the beneficiary in nine of those 16 bodies while candidates of CPN (Maoist Center) have won in seven bodies.
List of local bodies won by ruling coalition where UML had won earlier:
- Phedap Rural Municipality, Tehrathum
- Mastha Rural Municipality, Bajhang
- Sabhapokhari Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha
- Kailash Rural Municipality, Makwanpur
- Madane Rural Municipality, Gulmi
- Aathrai Rural Municipality, Tehrathum
- Kummayak Rural Municipality, Panchthar
- Sangurigadhi Rural Municipality, Dhankuta
- Chhathar Jorpati Rural Municipality, Dhankuta
- Jantedhunga Rural Municipality, Khotang
- Apihimal Rural Municipality, Darchula
- Naugaadh Rural Municipality, Darchula
- Lekam Rural Municipality, Darchula
- Phaktanglung Rural Municipality, Taplejung
- Maiwakhola Rural Municipality, Taplejung
- Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality, Bhojpur
