Ruling coalition wins in 16 local bodies last won by UML

The ruling coalition has seen its candidates elected chief in 16 local bodies where CPN-UML candidates were elected five years back.

The main opposition party has defeated the ruling alliance in 17 local bodies on its own but it has also lost 16 local bodies to the coalition.

Nepali Congress (NC) has been the beneficiary in nine of those 16 bodies while candidates of CPN (Maoist Center) have won in seven bodies.

List of local bodies won by ruling coalition where UML had won earlier: