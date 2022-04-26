Door-to-door campaign is waste of time. I'll go online: Sthapit

CPN-UML’s candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Keshav Sthapit always wants to be talked about. Whether positively or negatively.

Talking to media persons after filing nominations On Monday he quipped, “Can someone who is not mired in controversy be Keshav Sthapit?”

Sthapit has twice served as Kathmandu mayor—first after winning on a UML ticket 24 years back and then during the direct rule of the then king Gyanendra—and is trying to become Kathmandu mayor for the third time.

But he doesn’t seem to be in mood for door-to-door campaign this time and is preparing to reach to the voters online. He says he has already made preparations for his ‘war room’ at Hotel Yellow Pagoda in Kathmandu.

“I want to not go to all the wards and greet at every door. It’s a waste of time. The elderly also look at mobile. Youths also do so,” he told Setopati. “It’s better to say ‘come live on screen, I am available.’ Having conversation with one or two thousands a day suffices. Let everyone see that online. Stay on screen for 10 hours a day. I will talk one-on-one.”

He added that he is ready to face all kinds of questions online pointing that he will even invite people to swear at him. “My concept is to broadcast live throughout the day. I conducted a three-hour program every day at the Rastriya Sabhagriha as a hearing on mayor. I continued such program for four months. I made arrangements that everyone could come and ask whatever one wished.”

He opined that his style is not to go to every house and gossip and give assurances. “My style is different. One can check online instead of going to every house to gossip and give assurances. I am designing such program for election campaigning.”

Sthapit will have to compete mainly with Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) backed by the ruling coalition. Madan Das Shrestha of RPP, Samikshya Baskota of Bibeksheel Sajha and independent candidate Balen Shah are also contesting for the post.