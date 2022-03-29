Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to ally with other parties in the upcoming local election.

The central committee meeting on Tuesday has decided to forge electoral alliance, according to NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat. "Unanimous decision has been taken to forge alliance considering local needs and conditions," he stated. "Policy decision has been taken to forge alliance with coalition partners in accordance to local needs and conditions. Mechanisms will be formed from the center till lower level for that."

He added that the party will move forward on the issue after holding discussion with parties in the coalition. "Decision about alliance will be taken at the level which is entrusted to take the particular decision as per the provision and process in the party statute."

The party statute has provision for forming parliamentary board at the federal constituency, district, province and central levels. Such boards will take decision about electoral alliance.

The party has yet to form the central parliamentary board though.

It has also formed a central mobilization committee for the local election under Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka. Similarly, central campaign committee has been formed under Spokesperson Mahat. Deuba will later nominate members in the committees.