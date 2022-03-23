Deuba, Shekhar Koirala discuss picking leaders of sister organizations

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and leader Shekhar Koirala have held discussion on issues including picking leadership for the party’s sister organizations.

Five sister organizations including the party’s wings for students, youths and women are without leadership while general convention of Nepal Dalit Association has been postponed after the date was fixed.

Koirala talked with Deuba over the phone Wednesday morning about providing leadership to these organizations soon and move toward that in consensus, according to Koirala’s personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Thapaliya.

Deuba was elected party president beating Koirala in the runoff in the general convention held in December 2021.

Deuba was initially criticized for not holding dialogue with Koirala after winning the election. But the two leaders have held in-person meetings and repeatedly held telephone conversation after that.

The grand old party has also called central committee meeting for Friday to discuss forming parliamentary board and other issues.