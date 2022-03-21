UML leaders including Bishnu Paudel leave for China

Four CPN-UML leaders including Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel have left for China Monday morning.

Standing committee member Kashinath Adhikari, chairman of the accounts commission Pushpa Raj Kandel and central member and provincial assembly member from Karnali Mina Singh Rakhal have accompanied Paudel in the seven-day visit on invitation of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, according to deputy chief of publicity department Bishnu Rijal.

The team will meet chief of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China while in China.

Paudel is also set to address an economic cooperation and cultural exchange program in Kunming of Yunnan.

This is the first China visit of Nepali leaders since the start of COVID-19 pandemic. The UML leaders are scheduled to return on March 28.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also set to visit Nepal soon.