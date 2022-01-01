MCC Compact ratified with interpretative declaration

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact has been ratified by the House along with the interpretative declaration Sunday night.

Speaker Agni Sapkota announced the MCC Compact ratified on the basis of voice vote stating that the number of laymakers saying yes for ratification of the MCC Compact was greater than those saying no.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the MCC Compact for ratification after answering the questions raised by lawmakers about the interpretative declaration on the MCC Compact.

The interpretative declaration that the Cabinet decided to attach on the MCC Compact includes 12 points including one declaring that the Constitution of Nepal would prevail over the Compact and other associated agreements.

The Cabinet meeting held at the hall of the business advisory committee inside the Parliament House in New Baneshwore Sunday evening decided to include the interpretative declaration on the MCC Compact before presenting it to the House for decision.

The interpretative declaration also declares that Nepal would not be part of any American strategy, military or security alliance including the Indo-Pacific Strategy for being party to the Compact.

The ruling coalition earlier on Sunday decided to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after a meeting of the ruling coalition held at Baluwatar.

The ruling coalition agreed to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration after Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba threatened to break the coalition and form a new alliance with CPN-UML if the coalition partners don't agree for ratification.

The meeting of former standing committee members of CPN (Maoist Center), the party has yet to form the new standing committee after the recent general convention, held at the residence of Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Khumaltar earlier on Sunday took the decision to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration to pave the way for the coalition to ratify the MCC Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification last Sunday.

The ruling parties explored the way of addressing the questions raised about the MCC Compact through the international practice of interpretative declaration after the ruling coalition looked set to unravel due to the differences over the MCC Compact.

Top leaders of Maoist Center and CPN (Unified Socialist) had held discussion about the MCC Compact even on Saturday. The second-generation leaders of the two parties then convinced the party leadership to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration.

The proposal to ratify the MCC Compact with interpretative declaration was proposed first by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa some time back. Thapa had pointed that the suspicions raised about MCC would be addressed if the questions asked earlier by the Finance Ministry and the answers given to those questions by the MCC Office were also listed together.

12 points in the interpretative declaration: