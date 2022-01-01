An impeachment motion has been registered against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Sunday.

Secretary at the Hosue of Represnetatives (HoR) Gopal Nath Yogi confirmed with Setopati that a few lawmakers arrived with the impeachment motion signed by 98 lawmakers and registered it. "We are now at the office of speaker," Yogi stated.

The lawmakers registering the impeachment motion against CJ Rana include Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers Gagan Thapa, Minendra Rijal, Pushpa Bhusal, and CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Dev Gurung among others.

CJ Rana will now be officially suspended after registration of the impeachment motion. It will have to be passed with two-third majority to remove him permanently.

CJ Rana's resignation was being sought from inside the judiciary. The majority of SC justices had demanded CJ Rana's resignation following accusation of seeking share in Cabinet expansion, controversies including picking bench in different cases including those about HoR dissolution, accusations about CJ Rana getting a share of spoils in appointments at constitutional bodies, involvement of CJ Rana in the case about the Constitutional Council, delay in the hearing of case filed making CJ Rana a defendant, and allegations about him seeking share in the Cabinet.

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has also been holding protest program against CJ Rana for months demanding his resignation and been lobbying with the political parties to impeach CJ Rana after he refused to resign explicitly pointing that he will have to be impeached to be removed.

This news report has been updated after first publication