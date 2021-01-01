Displeasure galore over division of responsibilities in UML

CPN-UML leaders are unhappy after Chairman KP Sharma Oli unilaterally handed over responsibilities without consultation.

Oli on Sunday directly proposed names of nominated central committee members, standing committee members, politburo members and district and provincial incharges in the second central committee meeting held in Bhaktapur after the recent general convention.

Leaders like Subash Chandra Nembang, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Prithvi Subba Gurung, Yogesh Bhattarai, Jhapat Rawal, Niraj Acharya and others protested immediately. "Criteria should have been set for picking leaders into the standing and politburo committees," standing committee member Yogesh Bhattarai said. "Very senior friends are not in standing and politburo committees. We should not go on the basis of likes and dislikes. Criteria should have been set to create an environment wherein those who got responsibilities and those who didn't know it has been done as per the criteria."

Rawal told Setopati that he has expressed written dissent against division of responsibilities. "I was Kailali incharge. A friend who was nominated four years after I became central member has been made politburo member and I have been kept under the friend," he stated. "I have submitted in writing that I be removed from Kailali deputy incharge. Keeping me in that manner is an insult. I have said that I would rather not have any responsibility."

He rued that Oli has not fulfilled his commitment to not discriminate against anyone while incorporating everyone as per the 10-point agreement. "He said he will not discriminate but there has not been fairness and justice."

Vice-chairmen Nembang and Yubaraj Gyawali also stated that handing over responsibilities after holding discussion among office-bearers would have been appropriate, according to a central member. Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung also commented that taking unilateral decision is not appropriate.

Oli conceded after opposition by leaders that he himself has felt that everyone has not been fairly treated. "Chairman told the meeting that he feels not everybody has been failry treated and it may not have been balanced while qualified friends have also been left. But we had to agree after he proposed us to agree saying that the current situation is like this," a central member stated.

The member revealed that Bhattarai advised to induct Bhim Rawal in the central and standing committees. "Bhattarai stated that it would be wrong of Rawal if he dishonors the decision to induct him in standing committee and Oli's weakness if he doesn't take that decision."

Leaders felt that while Oli gave responsibilities to many leaders who joined UML from CPN (Maoist Center) many from the erstwhile Khanal-Nepal faction of UML have been ignored. Some leaders are also unhappy about ranking.

The central committee meeting held in Bhaktapur formed a 45-strong standing committee and 99-strong politburo. Oli also nominated 44 central committee members including promoter of B&B Hospital Durga Prasai, Chief Whip of UML Bishal Bhattarai, former minister Lal Babu Pandit, Ain Mahar and others.