Nobody will win in first round, anti-Deuba alliance in second round: Nidhi

Candidate for president of Nepali Congress (NC) Bimalendra Nidhi has claimed that nobody will get majority in the first round and everyone else will ally against Sher Bahadur Deuba in the second round.

"It doesn't seem anyone will get more than 50 percent of votes in the first round," Nidhi told reporters on Sunday at Bhrikutimandap where the 14th general convention is being held. "There will then be second round of voting for president. All of us against Deuba will come together then."

He added that he and other candidates will vote for Shekhar Koirala if there is second round of voting for president. Prakash Man Singh and Kalyan Gurung are the other candidates for the top post after the sixth candidate Yubaraj Neupane withdrew his candidacy pledging to support Koirala.

Nidhi reminded that he had proposed to make Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel consensus president and pointed that Paudel can still be made president by stopping the election process for a few days.