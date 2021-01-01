Gagan Thapa and Sharma to contest from same team

Nepali Congress (NC) Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma and central member Gagan Thapa are preparing to contest for general secretary from the same team in the ongoing 14th general convention.

Sharma, who is from the faction of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, is looking to contest from a new team after Deuba refused to field him from the establishment panel.

Final preparations are now on to field Thapa and Sharma from the team of Shekhar Koirala. The team is now holding discussion to decide about vice-presidents and joint general secretaries before the deadline for filing candidacy expires at five in the evening.

Sharma was also offered a ticket for general secretary by Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi who is looking to challenge Deuba for the top post having been with Deuba for decades. But a source close to Sharma confided with Setopati that he is now preparing to contest together with Thapa from Shekhar's team.