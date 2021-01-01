Nepali Congress (NC) will spend around Rs 35 million on accommodation and food during the 14th general convention to be held in Kathmandu from December 10-13.

"We have estimated accommodation and food to cost around Rs 35 million. The expenses will rise by around Rs 8 million a day if it is extended beyond December 13," Coordiantor of the committee for accommodation and food Surendra Raj Pandey said.

Around 4,500 representatives will participate in the grand old party's general convention and some have already started to arrive in the Kathmandu Valley. But the committee will make arrangements for accommodation only from December 9.

The party has made accommodation arrangements in Thamel, Sundhara and Gaushala. "Around 3,800 beds have been booked until now. We have to book 500-700 more beds. We will finish booking today," Pandey stated.

Around 2,000 beds have already been booked at different hotels and lodges in Thamel. The remaining beds will be arranged in Gaushali and Sundhara areas.

The party has contracted two caterers to provide food to around 8,000 persons including the representatives at the Bhrikuti Mandap where the general convention will be held. It will provide lunch and dinner there from December 10-13.

The party has already said it will not resort to power demonstration during the general convention citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main opposition CPN-UML had bussed in cadres from across the country to demonstrate power during its recent general convention in Chitwan. But NC leaders are saying the party will not gather crowds from districts in a way that can harm the people and the general convention will be held in a modest manner.