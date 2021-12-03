Mahesh Acharya announces candidacy for NC vice-president

Nepali Congress (NC) central member Mahesh Acharya has announced candidacy for vice-president in the party's 14th general convention.

Organizing a press conference in Biratnagar on Saturday Acharya made the announcement saying he will file candidacy to take leadership in the party's statute, policy and trainings. He pointed that NC is becoming devoid of ideology and there are no ideological discussions in the party now.

"Only polluted electoral system has become dominant in the party and ideological discussions have stopped happening," he stated.

When asked who should be the president to take the party ideologically forward in such situation he said, "Whoever becomes president I will move forward convincing the president."