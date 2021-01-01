Dispute about representatives on eve of RPP general convention

The factions of RPP Chairman Kamal Thapa and General Secretary Rajendra Lingden have had a dispute about list of general convention representatives on the eve of general convention.

The factions of Thapa and Lingden, who are contesting for party chair in the general convention starting Wednesday, had a dispute at the party's central office in Dhumbarahai Tuesday night. The party was to publish the list of representatives by nine Wednesday morning but has been unable to do so due to the dispute.

The Lingden faction has accused that the list of representatives sent by districts have been changed on instruction of Thapa.

The party has around 4,300 general convention representatives including those elected from each of 330 provincial constituencies.

The Lingden faction claims that there were some vacancies in the section of women, dalit and other minorities in the list sent by districts and the Thapa faction included name of its persons in the list while name of some representatives who would vote for Lingden have been replaced by those from the Thapa faction, according to a leader from the Lingden faction.

"It is not that big a deal. But there are claims that there have been some changes in names. There are accusations that they have put tippex over the names sent by districts. Suspicions have been raised as those who need not stay at the party office were at the party office last night," Hem Raj Gurung from Lamjung, who has pledged allegiance to Lingden, told Setopati.

The Lingden faction is saying it will allow publishing of the list only after verifying it with the list sent by all 77 districts.

Secretary at the central office Bhaskar Bhadra, however, claimed that there was only general discussion about active members and general convention representatives Tuesday night. "Everyone can have a look at the list of active members and general convention representatives. The documents sent by the districts are safe," he stated. "Friends showed some curiosity about the general convention representatives. There was discussion about that."

He claimed that there have been no anomalies in the list.