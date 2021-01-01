CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal has said the House should investigate the allegations made against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

Talking with Setopati, Rawal called silence of political parties on the controversies about CJ Rana height of irresponsibility. "It is laughable that the parties call it an issue of judiciary when the judiciary is mired in such grave problems," he quipped.

Pointing that the House can investigate the issue only after an impeachment motion is registered against CJ, he opined that the government can look at the issue forming some kind of committee.

He also slammed CJ for his indifference toward the issue. "CJ doesn't seem to have moral cognizance or pressure of such serious questions raised about him. Other justices are boycotting hearing. The bar (Nepal Bar Association) is holding nationwide protest."

He revealed that he has resigned from the task force formed by UML to implement the 10-point deal as problems arose in its implementation due to UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. "I have not failed. The party took a decision completing due process and issued instruction for its implementation. But authorized persons did not show urgency to implement the 10-point agreement. Party chairman instead gave a formal statement saying it should not be implemented. I have, therefore, quit not seeing any relevance in staying in that task force," he elaborated.

"It was not due to my inability but due to authorized individual and institution not implementing it. I have resigned as there can be misperception outside about that."

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But Oli has renounced the 10-point deal and recently urged the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.