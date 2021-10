CPN (Maoist Center) has held standing committee meeting at the central office in Paris Danda on Monday.

The meeting discussed preparations of national convention, recent political developments, and strengthening of party organization, according to Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's secretariat.

Leaders including Dahal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Mahara and others attended the meeting.

The party is holding national convention in January.