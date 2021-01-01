Home Minister starts discussion to implement deal with Netra Bikram Chand led CPN

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has taken initiative to implement the government's agreement with Netra Bikram Chand led CPN.

Minister Khand held discussion with Law Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu, Law Secretary Uday Raj Sapkota, Attorney General Khamba Bahadur Khati and Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey on Sunday about implementation of the agreement.

The meeting took stock of the progress toward implementation till date and discussed how to move forward, according to Minister Khand's secretariat. Minister Khand also briefed about the dialogue he has held until now with CPN leaders for implementation of the deal and their demands.

The then KP Sharma Oli government and Netra Bikram Chand led CPN had signed a three-point agreement on March 4.

The agreement signed by leaders of the two talk teams—the then Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma respectively—had stated that the Chand-led CPN will carry out all its political activities peacefully and seek to resolve all political issues through dialogue while the government will revoke the ban on the party's activities, release all the arrested party leaders and cadres, and withdraw the cases against them.

The Sunday's meeting mainly focused on the third point related to revocation of the ban on the party's activities, release of all the arrested party leaders and cadres, and withdrawal of the cases against them.