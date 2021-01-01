Rs 100,000 for families of those killed in Motipur incident

The Lumbini government has announced compensation of Rs 100,000 each for the families of those killed in Motipur incident.

Four persons were killed during the clash with police while clearing the land of Motipur Industrial Area in Rupandehi on Sunday.

Chief Minister (CM) of Lumbini Kul Prasad KC during the meeting of security committee on Monday also announced that the government will bear expenses for treatment of those injured during the incident.

He ordered chief district officer of Rupandehi to form a task force to resolve the problem of real squatters staying in Motipur.