Deuba completes Cabinet after almost 3 months

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has finally expanded the Cabinet almost three months after assuming office.

Deuba, who was appointed PM on July 13, was not able to complete the Cabinet in almost three months and had inducted just three ministers from Nepali Congress (NC) and two from Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

He has inducted ministers from NC, Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) on Friday. He has no appointed any deputy PMs. The newly appointed ministers will be sworn in Friday itself.

The new ministers include Rajendra Shrestha (federal affairs and general administration), Ramsahay Prasad Yadav (forests and environment), Renu Yadav (physical infrastructure and transport), Mahindra Raya Yadav (agriculture and livestock development), Birodh Khatiwada (health), Ram Kumari Jhakri (urban development), Prem Ale (culture, tourism and civil aviation), Krishna Kumar Shrestha (labor, employment and social security ), Dilendra Prasad Badu (law), Minendra Rijal (defense), Umakanta Chaudhary (water supply), Gajendra Bahadur Hamal (industry, commerce and supplies), Devendra Paudel (education, science and technology), Shashi Shrestha (land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation), Maheshwore Gahatraj (youth and sports), and Uma Regmi (women, children and senior citizens).

Bhawani Prasad Khapung (health) and Bodh Maya Kuamri Yadav (education, science and technology) are the new state ministers.

Current Law Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has been made Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Minister of State for Health Umesh Shrestha has been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.