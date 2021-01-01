Deuba meets President Bhandari

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Shital Niwas on Friday.

Deuba is preparing to expand the Cabinet on Friday and he consulted President Bhandari about the legal questions about swearing-in of ministers, according to a Baluwatar source.

A Shital Niwas source confided that preparations for swearing-in of ministers have been completed but the time has yet to be finalized.

Deuba was earlier scheduled to get the new ministers sworn in at four Friday afternoon but the ruling parties have yet to send the final list of ministers.