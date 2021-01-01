Maoist Center takes exception to UML logo, to seek legal recourse

CPN (Maoist Center) has taken exception to the new logo of CPN-UML.

The main opposition party had unveiled new logo of crossed hammer and sickle inside the sun during its statute general convention held from October 1-3.

The election symbol of Maoist Center is crossed hammer and sickle inside a circle. Chief Whip of Maoist Center Dev Gurung said the party will seek legal remedy after UML unveiled the logo that looks similar to its election symbol.

"The logo of UML is similar to our election symbol. This is illegal," Gurung stated.

Crossed hammer and sickle is internationally used as flag by communist parties across the globe.