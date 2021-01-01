UML leader Bhanubhakta Joshi joins CPN (Unified Socialist)

Central member of CPN-UML Bhanubhakta Joshi has joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal welcomed Joshi in the party on Thursday and the latter immediately participated in the standing committee meeting.

Joshi was with the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML during the internal dispute but had remained in the party after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli expressed commitment to implement the 10-point agreement.

He has now joined CPN (Unified Socialist) saying the 10-point agreement will not be implemented.

The newly registered party had even kept the post of Far West incharge vacant for some time expecting Joshi to join the party.