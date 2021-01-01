Maoist Center finalizes names of ministers

CPN (Maoist Center) has finalized the names of ministers to join the Sher Bahadur Deuba Cabinet.

The party's standing committee meeting on Wednesday has decided to make standing committee member Devendra Paudel, and central members Shashi Shrestha, and Maheshwore Gahatraj new ministers while Bodh Maya Yadav will be made state minister. "The names of ministries have yet to be finalized though," standing committee member Ganesh Sah told Setopati.

The party has finalized names of ministers after parties in the ruling coalition agreed on sharing of ministries. The party had sent Finance Minister Jarnadan Sharma and Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal to the Cabinet when Deuba formed the government.