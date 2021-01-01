Paudel demands 3 ministers with Deuba

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has demanded three ministers with Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Paudel complained that Deuba did not consult in the party before appointing ministers and demanded so during the meeting of top leaders of NC at Baluwatar Wednesday. Deuba has already made three ministers and a state minister from his faction and is preparing to complete the Cabinet in a few days.

Deuba replied that he cannot give three ministers to the Paudel faction. Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh then left the meeting, according to a leader.

The meeting also discussed about preparations for the upcoming general convention, dispute about active membership, protest by party cadres at the party office in Sanepa and other issues.