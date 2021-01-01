NC leaders including Mahat to visit India

Nepali Congress (NC) leaders including Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat are visiting India on invitation of the foreign department of ruling Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former foreign minister Mahat, and leaders Uday Shumsher Rana and Ajay Chaurasiya will leave for New Delhi for a four-day visit on Thursday, according to Chaurasiya.

NC has said that the visit will further boost the relation between the neighboring countries and the two ruling parties. Chaurasiya said the details about the dignitaries that the NC team will meet in Delhi have yet to be finalized.

Incharge of the foreign department of BJP Vijay Chauthaiwale has already visited Nepal in August on invitation of Mahat. He had met top leaders of all the major parties apart from Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) during his five-day visit.

NC leaders are visiting Delhi for the first time since Sher Bahadur Deuba became prime minister (PM) on July 13.