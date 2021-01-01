Nidhi, Koirala, Singh meet to discuss general convention

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, General Secretary Shashank Koirala and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh have met on Monday to discuss about the upcoming general convention.

The three discussed the general convention during the meeting at Nidhi residence in Baneshwore, according to Nidhi's press advisor Ramji Dahal.

All three are aspirants for the top post. Nidhi, who has been close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba for decades, has already opened contact office to contest for the top post while Koirala and Singh, from the faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, also want to contest for the top post from the faction.

The three have been meeting regularly for the past few months to ensure that only one of the trio contests for the top post during the general convention.