Janakpur High Court provides relief for Sanjay Sah in Janakpur bombing

The Janakpur High Court has provided some relief for former minister Sanjay Kumar Sah who is serving life sentence for Janakpur bombing that killed five persons.

The High Court after a two week-hearing has slashed five years from his 12-year sentence in attempt to murder case on Sunday.

Seven persons including theater artiste Ranju Jha, and Maithli activist Jhagaru Mandal, Dipendra Das, Bimal Sharan Das and Suresh Upadhyaya were killed when a bomb was detonated at a sit-in staged by Mithila State Struggle Committee at Ramananda Chowk of Janakpur on April 30, 2012.

The police had filed murder and attempt to murder cases against Sah accusing him of being mastermind of the bombing.

The Dhanusha District Court had slapped life term on Sah for the murder case and a 12-year sentence in the attempt to murder case.

The defendants including Sah had appealed against the district court verdict. The bench of Ramesh Dhakal and Dhir Bahadur Chand after hearing the case for two weeks has slashed the 12-year sentence in attempt to murder case to seven years, according to registrar at the High Court Khadga Raj Adhikari.