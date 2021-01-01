UML to have senior vice-chair, only one deputy general secretary

CPN-UML will now have senior vice-chair.

The First Statute General Convention of the party held at Godavari has endorsed the statute with post of senior vice-chair, according to UML Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Paudel.

The party will now have one chair, one senior vice-chair, five vice-chairs, one general secretary one deputy general secretary, and seven secretaries. The party, that currently has two deputy general secretaries, had earlier proposed to remove the post of deputy general secretary.

The party will have four committees at the center including central committee, standing committee, secretariat and politburo. The central committee will have 225 members and standing committee 45 members, according to Paudel.

The statute has set a requirement of 10 years as party member to become central member. Women or dalits, however, can become central member after seven years.