Rajkumar Lekhi joins UML

Former chairman of Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) Rajkumar Lekhi has joined CPN-UML.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli ushered 55 persons including Lekhi into the party on the last day of the ongoing statute general convention of the party at Godavari on Sunday.

Lekhi had quit UML after dissolution of the first Constituent Assembly and joined different Madhes-based parties.

Politburo member of Netra Bikram Chand led CPN Amar Dhamala, and cadres of Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) also joined UML during the program.