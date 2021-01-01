Prabhu Sah to boycott UML's statute general convention

CPN-UML leader Prabhu Sah will boycott the party's statute general convention starting from Friday.

Sah told Setopati that he has decided to not participate in the statute general convention as the leadership has ignored his demands. "I will not participate in the statute general convention. Our discussion continued till late yesterday. But it could not reach conclusion. We could not reach conclusion in haste," he stated.

Former Maoist leader Sah had joined UML after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated the party's unification with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 restoring the two parties to the state before unification. He was even made minister by the then Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli before the Apex Court revoked his appointment.

Sah has recently been demanding that UML should be taken as continuity of CPN and the party should adopt its ideology accordingly. "There were talks about adopting people's democracy, but there are now talks about people's multiparty democracy. That is not acceptable to us. We had sought votes for people's democracy in the last election," Sah stated.

He argued that the current UML has been formed from two streams of the then CPN--one coming from UML and the other from Maoist Center--and the party cannot now return to the state before unification when those coming from Maoist Center are still in the party.