UML's statute general convention from today

The main opposition CPN-UML is holding statute general convention from today.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to inaugurate the party's first statute general convention in Godavari at noon. The statute general convention is set to continue for three days.

Over 5,000 representatives from across the country will participate in the statute general convention, according to the party. It will discuss the political report prepared by Chairman Oli, proposal for statute amendment and organizational report.

The party's central committee meeting held recently had decided to submit the three documents to the statute general convention.