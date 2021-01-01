PM Deuba to attend COP26 in Glasgow

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will attend the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of October in what will be his first foreign visit after assuming office.

British COP 26 Ambassador for Asia/ Pacific and South Asia Ken O'Flaherty tweeted on Thursday confirming Deuba's participation after meeting Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

Secretary at the Ministry of Forest and Environment Prem Narayan Kandel told Setopati that PM Deuba will attend inauguration of the conference scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12.

"The Cabinet has yet to take a decision. But there will be global leader summit on November 1 and 2. Heads of state and government from across the globe will participate in it. PM Deuba will participate in that summit," Kandel said.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari was earlier said to be attending the conference. "Invitation had arrived but decision was not taken. Delegations arriving at different time said there should be top-level participation from Nepal," President's press advisor Tika Dhakal said. "The government had not taken decision about participation in COP26. We have now learned that the government has decided that the PM will go."

Nepal has been preparing to focus on impact on the mountains due to the rise in temperature and reconstruction after destruction wreaked by climate change in its presentations.