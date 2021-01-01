Beduram Bhusal Unified Socialist general secretary, Jhakri among 4 secretaries

CPN (Unified Socialist) has picked office-bearers.

Beduram Bhusal has been picked general secretary while Rajendra Pandey, Pramesh Hamal, Dharma Nath Sah and Jayanti Rai are vice-chairs.

The newly registered party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal has also picked Prakash Jwala, Ganga Lal Tuladhar and Bijay Paudel as deputy general secretaries. It has similarly picked four secretaries including Jagannath Khatiwada, Keshav Lal Shrestha, Nagendra Chaudhary and Ram Kumari Jhakri.

The party's ongoing central committee meeting will endorse the office-bearers. "We have decided on names," Bhusal, who has been picked general secretary, told Setopati. "We are preparing for endorsement by the central committee hall."