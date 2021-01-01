Unified Socialist forms 5-strong standing committee, Bhusal to coordinate daily functioning

CPN (Unified Socialist) has formed a five-strong standing committee including those who were in the committee when they were in CPN-UML.

They include Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Senior Leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Mukunda Neupane, Beduram Bhusal and Pramesh Hamal.

Bhusal has been handed over the responsibility of coordinating daily functioning, according to the inter-party directives issued by the party. The secretariat under Bhusal includes Hamal, Rajendra Pandey, Ganga Lal Tuladhar, Bijay Paudel, Jayanti Rai and Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

Bhusal seems to have been given the role of general secretary even though the designation has not been given.

The party has also picked incharge in the six provinces leaving the post in Far West vacant. Ghanendra Basnet is Province 1 incharge, Dharma Nath Sah in Province 2, Kedar Neupane Bagmati, Keshav Lal Shrestha Gandaki, Bhagawat Bishwasi Lumbini and Prakash Jwala Karnali.

Bishwonath Pyakurel has been picked incharge of the Valley special province, Bijay Gurung of contact special province, Bijay Paudel front incharge, Jagannath Khatiwada chief of publicity department, and Shri Prasad Shah incharge of expatriates committee.

The party has also formed a 12-strong document drafting committee under Khanal including Bhusal, Hamal, Pandey, Tuladhar, Paudel, Khatiwada, Keshav Lal Shrestha, Savitra Bhusal, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Rajendra Rai and Ganesh BK.